The Bye Bye Man is a horror film directed by Stacy Title (Let the Devil Wear Black). The script was adapted from a chapter in a book called The President’s Vampire by Robert Damon Schneck. It stars Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jenna Kanell, and Faye Dunaway.

People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. But what if all of the questions we’re asking are wrong? What if the cause of all evil is not a matter of what…but who? When three college friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, they discover that there is only one way to avoid his curse: don’t think it, don’t say it. But once the Bye Bye Man gets inside your head, he takes control. Is there a way to survive his possession?

“As a woman, I feel really lucky to have directed this movie,” says Title. “Women direct two percent of movies, but there’s a lot of women out there who are very talented. And a lot of women who love scary movies. It’s really, really hard to get in the position to get hired. And Trevor (Macy, producer) gave me that opportunity.”

The Bye Bye Man is rated 14A.