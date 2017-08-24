Bushwick is a action film directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott (Cooties). It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and stars Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Angelic Zambrana, Jeremie Harris, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Alex Breaux, and Arturo Castro.

Emerging from a NY subway on her way home from college, Lucy (Brittany Snow) discovers her neighborhood of Bushwick engulfed in utter chaos. Trying to escape the violence, Lucy seeks refuge in the basement of Stupe (Dave Bautista), a former Marine on his way out of town to find his family. As the unlikely pair navigate through a hail of gunfire and lethal explosions, they learn they are in the middle of a civil war as Texas attempts to secede from the US. With the clash between local residents and the militia escalating, Lucy and Stupe must rely on each other in an impossible race to get out of the city and survive another day.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista confessed that the relevance of the film’s plot to the current political climate was a little unnerving. “It is kind of scary, because this was made well before our political change and the way things have turned out, and here we have this film that focuses on the modern day Civil War. It is kind of terrifying. When we were filming it, I never would have thought. And now, the ways things are going and the way the country has become so separated, it’s like, man, is this really that farfetched?”

Bushwick is rated 14A.