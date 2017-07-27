2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bus Driver Job Fair

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: burlington, drivers, first ontario, oakville, school bus


School boards in Burlington and Oakville are facing a school bus driver shortage.

That is why Wednesday, there was an event to recruit new drivers.

Last fall, bus driver shortages across the province caused long delays with drivers needing to sometimes double and triple their routes to get all the kids to school.

First Ontario provides fifty hours of training and background checks to ensure student safety.

The average driver works four hours a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, and makes about $65 per day with benefits.

If you are considering becoming a school bus driver, First Student Canada is encouraging people to get behind the wheel and test drive a Bus.


LATEST STORIES

Microchip Implant for Workers

Deadly Insecure Load

Bus Driver Job Fair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php