Bus Driver Job Fair

School boards in Burlington and Oakville are facing a school bus driver shortage.

That is why Wednesday, there was an event to recruit new drivers.

Last fall, bus driver shortages across the province caused long delays with drivers needing to sometimes double and triple their routes to get all the kids to school.

First Ontario provides fifty hours of training and background checks to ensure student safety.

The average driver works four hours a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, and makes about $65 per day with benefits.

If you are considering becoming a school bus driver, First Student Canada is encouraging people to get behind the wheel and test drive a Bus.