Burlington teen walks in shorts for the less fortunate

While most of us bundled up this morning to brave the elements, 14 year old Noah Rutka dug out his shorts. For a second year in a row the Burlington student is on a mission to raise awareness for what he calls “hidden poverty” in Burlington.

Noah wore just shoes, shorts and a t-shirt for his 15 minute walk to Lester B. Pearson High School Wednesday. He hopes his efforts will encourage people to donate gently used winter coasts or money to buy coats for people who need them.

“There’s a lot of kids in my school who don’t necessarily have coats and other winter wear. It really bothers me because some of these kids could be my best friends. So, all these coats and hats that I’m getting are going to go a third to my school and the rest to other organizations. “

Noah can be contacted for donations through his website: www.awalkintheirshoes.ca