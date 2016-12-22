Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington teen walks in shorts for the less fortunate

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, hidden poverty, Lester B. Pearson High School, Noah Rutka, raise awareness, shorts, walking in shorts

While most of us bundled up this morning to brave the elements, 14 year old Noah Rutka dug out his shorts. For a second year in a row the Burlington student is on a mission to raise awareness for what he calls “hidden poverty” in Burlington.

Noah wore just shoes, shorts and a t-shirt for his 15 minute walk to Lester B. Pearson High School Wednesday. He hopes his efforts will encourage people to donate gently used winter coasts or money to buy coats for people who need them.

“There’s a lot of kids in my school who don’t necessarily have coats and other winter wear. It really bothers me because some of these kids could be my best friends. So, all these coats and hats that I’m getting are going to go a third to my school and the rest to other organizations. “

Noah can be contacted for donations through his website: www.awalkintheirshoes.ca


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php