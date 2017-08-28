Burlington teen arrested for series of overnight fires

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a number of deliberately set fires in the area of Palmer Drive and Newlands Crescent in Burlington.

On Aug. 27 at about 4 a.m. Halton police responded to a fire that had been set to several items stored outside four different homes.

Police say the smell of smoke alerted one homeowner who found a decorative wreath on the front door in flames. There was minor damage to the home.

Fire set at other homes destroyed a ski-doo, damaged a fence and other random items.

A 17-year-old Burlington teen was arrested and charged. He cannot be named by law as he is under 18.

He has been charged with four counts of arson and fail to comply recognizance.

The teen will appear for a bail hearing in Milton.