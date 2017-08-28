Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington teen arrested for series of overnight fires

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, fires, halton police, Newlands Crescent, Palmer Drive

palmer1

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a number of deliberately set fires in the area of Palmer Drive and Newlands Crescent in Burlington.

On Aug. 27 at about 4 a.m. Halton police responded to a fire that had been set to several items stored outside four different homes.

Police say the smell of smoke alerted one homeowner who found a decorative wreath on the front door in flames. There was minor damage to the home.

Fire set at other homes destroyed a ski-doo, damaged a fence and other random items.

A 17-year-old Burlington teen was arrested and charged. He cannot be named by law as he is under 18.

He has been charged with four counts of arson and fail to comply recognizance.

The teen will appear for a bail hearing in Milton.


LATEST STORIES

Burlington teen arrested for series of overnight fires

Man seriously injuried after jumping from moving car in Burlington

Best Wishes for August 28th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php