Burlington students in mourning after a fellow student took their own life

A group of Burlington high school students are coming together after a fellow student took their life over the weekend. The teens at Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary wore blue to stand together and to start a conversation about this tragedy. They placed flowers, candles and stuffed animals where they say the teen used to park his car.

His family has asked that we not identify their son. His friends who spoke with us today say they are in disbelief, they never imagined this happening.

Suicide is a sensitive conversation, but one a teenage psychotherapist says is important to have. Vielka Alamarzar says teens should ask questions and be interested in others to let them know they are not alone.

“We don’t know when someone may be ill or depressed and if we are with them, if we are present with them we can perhaps make them enjoy the present and want to be alive.”

According to the Ontario Association for Suicide Prevention, this is the second leading cause of death for Canadians teens and 1 in 10 teenagers think about taking their own life. Which is why it is an important conversation and one to have so teens feel as though they can speak out.


