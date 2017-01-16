Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington speed skater on pace to break more records

Nine-year-old Michael Borca has taken the speed skating sports by storm.

Borca, from Burlington, broke multiple records for his age last year and now he’s gearing up to do it again with his next tournament just two months away.

Kelly Botelho got the chance to speak with the speed skater and his parents that got him started with the sport on Sunday. For an athlete only three years into the sport Borca puts in serious practice hours three times a week for the 200 metre, 400 metre and 500 metre races.

 

 

 


