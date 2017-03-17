Burlington Shooting

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Halton Police are investigating after a shooting at a Burlington Chiropractic Clinic sent two men to hospital. Police say they are treating Thursday’s shooting as an attempted murder-suicide.

Shots rang out just after noon inside the Mejilla Family Chiropractic Clinic on Plains Road in Aldershot.

Police say two men were rushed to Hamilton General Hospital and just after 1pm, a Halton officer confirmed off camera that the shooting is being treated as an attempted murder suicide.

The Mejilla website lists the chiropractor as Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla.

Police still haven’t released any information about the men, and will only say they remain in unknown condition.


