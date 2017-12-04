Burlington Santa Clause Parade

Ol’ Saint Nick made an appearance in Burlington today.

Hundreds lined the streets waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of Santa.

The jolly fellow always delights the crowd when his float goes by. There were also marching bands.

It’s hard to believe christmas is only three weeks away with no snow on the ground and above seasonal temperatures, but spectators said they were still able to get into the christmas spirit.

Non-perishable food donations were collected at the parade that will support local food banks.