Burlington police look for rightful owners of stolen property

Halton police are looking for the rightful owners of some personal belongings that were found after two youths were arrested overnight.

Police were called to the area of Huron Dr. and Indian Rd. near the Queen Elizabeth Parkway in Burlington around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Two youths were arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

Halton police posted a picture on Twitter showing the stolen items which included lighters, chargers, keys, gift cards, sunglasses, a pocket knife, a garage door opener and some American cash.

Anyone who thinks the items may belong to them to call investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 2328.

Police are reminding residents not to leave valuables in plain sight and to always lock your vehicle.