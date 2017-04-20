Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington police chase ends with suspects at large, vehicle up in flames

An overnight high-speed chase in Burlington has left two cop cars with extensive damage and Halton police on the hunt for three suspects.

The chase began shortly before midnight Tuesday when officers tried to stop a stolen Chevrolet pick-up truck at Walkers Line and Mainway.

Officers say the driver refused to pull over and police gave chase.

The pursuit continued onto the eastbound QEW but was called off when speeds hit 140 kilometres per hour.

Police say two cruisers collided during the pursuit, sending one officer to hospital with minor injuries.

The pick-up truck was later seen on fire on Phoebe Cres. in Burlington but the suspects had fled. Fire crews were called in to put out the flames.

Police believe the suspects stole a 2002 GMC Savannah van with licence plate number AVZC 492 that was parked on the street.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.

 


