Burlington OPP food drive

The OPP Burlington detachment’s auxiliary unit was in Hamilton today for their 20th annual food drive.

Called “operation good neighbour” officers were accepting non-perishable food items and cash donations to benefit the Neighbour to Neighbour Centre in Hamilton.

Officers were joined by Hamilton paramedics at the Fortino’s supermarket on Main St. W.

Cst. Harold Wax says residents in Hamilton have been generous over the years.

Wax says events like this will stock the food banks for the next six months. Over the last 20 years they’ve collected nearly 1.3 million dollars in food and cash donations to support the Neighbour to Neighbour food bank.


