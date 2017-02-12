Burlington office building fire caused by roof maintenance

The City of Burlington has released an update on yesterday’s massive fire that erupted at a Burlington office building near Burloak Drive.

The city said in a press release that the fire, which could be seen from the highway from as far away as Mississauga, was caused by work being done on the roof.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the building located at 5420 North Service Rd. which now has extensive smoke damage inside.

The city said the damage is estimated to be around at least $2 million.