Burlington man missing since Niagara Falls birthday party

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Burlington man who was last seen on January 10.

Police say Landry Ntwari, 28, had traveled to Niagara Falls on January 9 for a birthday party. He checked into a downtown hotel but has not been seen or heard from since the following day.

Ntwari is described as male, black, short black hair, approximately 5’5″ and 154 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket with grey sleeves, tan pants, black shoes and was carrying a small knapsack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Constable Erin Toth at 905-825-4747 ext 2313.