Burlington man charged with sexual assault

Halton Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old Burlington man with sexual assault.

William McTaggart is a former instructor at Oxford College in Burlington.

McTaggart, who also goes by Bill, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking a drug. His victim is an adult man and a former student.

McTaggart was charged following an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

