2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington man charged with sexual assault

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: burlington, crime stoppers, halton police, oxford college, sexual assault

Halton Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old Burlington man with sexual assault.

William McTaggart is a former instructor at Oxford College in Burlington.

McTaggart, who also goes by Bill, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking a drug. His victim is an adult man and a former student.

McTaggart was charged following an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.


LATEST STORIES

Tenants in Hamilton apartment protesting unlivable conditions

Hamilton man stabbed at local bar

Burlington man charged with sexual assault

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php