Burlington man charged with sexual assault
Halton Regional Police have charged a 58-year-old Burlington man with sexual assault.
William McTaggart is a former instructor at Oxford College in Burlington.
McTaggart, who also goes by Bill, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of trafficking a drug. His victim is an adult man and a former student.
McTaggart was charged following an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
