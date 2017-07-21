Burlington man arrested for Mapleview mall sex assault

A 51-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexual assaulted inside Mapleview Centre earlier this month.

A woman was shopping in the mall around 7 p.m. on July 4 when a man struck up a conversation with her.

Police say the man then sexually assaulted the woman. She flagged down a passerby and the man fled the area.

Ramesh Kukreja, of Burlington, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Groulx at 905-465-8976 or Crime Stoppers.