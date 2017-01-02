Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington man, 55, missing

Halton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old Burlington man.

Arron Phillips was last seen on January 1 around 11 a.m. in the area of Hager Ave. and Ghent Ave. in Burlington.

Phillips is described as male, white, large build, grey moustache, glasses, 5’6, 200 lbs, short grey hair, wearing a red Nike t-shirt, dark hat, dark pants, dark colored coat and walking with a cane.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext 2310.


