Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington man, 21, arrested after stabbing in Flamborough

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 21, Burlington man, Concession 10 E, flamborough, highway 6, stabbing

policetape

A 21-year-old man is in custody after a homeowner was stabbed in Flamborough Tuesday night.

Police say the attacker entered the home on Highway 6 near Concession 10 E shortly after 9:00 p.m.

He stabbed the homeowner, broke his wrist, and assaulted another man at the residence.

A woman was at the home during the incident. She was able to barricade herself in a room, and was not hurt.

The homeowner suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both victims and the accused were transported to Hamilton Hospital, where the accused was medically cleared.

Police say this was a targeted attack because they believe the 21 year old knows the homeowner.

The accused attacker’s name wasn’t released, but he is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.


LATEST STORIES

Markham man in US custody for child sex exploitation facing additional charges in Canada

Burlington man, 21, arrested after stabbing in Flamborough

Smithville crash leave three people in serious condition

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php