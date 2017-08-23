Burlington man, 21, arrested after stabbing in Flamborough

A 21-year-old man is in custody after a homeowner was stabbed in Flamborough Tuesday night.

Police say the attacker entered the home on Highway 6 near Concession 10 E shortly after 9:00 p.m.

He stabbed the homeowner, broke his wrist, and assaulted another man at the residence.

A woman was at the home during the incident. She was able to barricade herself in a room, and was not hurt.

The homeowner suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both victims and the accused were transported to Hamilton Hospital, where the accused was medically cleared.

Police say this was a targeted attack because they believe the 21 year old knows the homeowner.

The accused attacker’s name wasn’t released, but he is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.