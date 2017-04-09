Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington Legion hosts Battle of Vimy Ridge parade

The Burlington Legion hosted a parade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

One hundred legion members, a marching band and the legion’s Colour Guard assembled at the Salvation Army building on Prospect Street this afternoon and made their way across Brant Street to the legion building.

A ceremony was conducted around a cenotaph there. CHCH spoke with one man who’s grandfather fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

 


