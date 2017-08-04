Burlington to launch pilot Home Flood Protection Program

The City of Burlington is looking to help homeowners protect their properties from flooding with the launch of their pilot Home Flood Protection Program.

The program looks “to help homeowners identify flood risks, take action to reduce those risks and support preventative maintenance activities that reduce risks over the long-term,” according to the news release.

The program will be available to Burlington single-family homeowners from August to December for a subsidized fee of $125.

During this time, a trained assessor will visit the homes and discuss with owners ways in which preventative measures can be taken to avoid flooding.

The city is looking to help its residents during a time when climate change has increased the severity of extreme weather, exposing homes to possible basement flooding.

Homeowners who are interested in participating in the program can register online at www.homefloodprotect.ca or call 1-877-876-9235.