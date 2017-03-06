2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington Frosty 5K and Chilly half marathon set 21 year high for number of runners

The weather cooled down just in time for Sunday’s 21st annual Frosty 5K and Chilly half marathon races in Burlington.

A record breaking minimum of 3,500 runners ran their races along the Lakeshore, and some were even dressed in shorts in today’s wind chill of -10 degrees.

However, the milder weather that led up to the races came in handy for the runners to train for the races for the past few months. Some said that the warmer weather has increased the popularity of the race and is used to prepare for Hamilton’s Around the Bay race as well as the Boston Marathon.

 


