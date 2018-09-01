Burlington Fire destroys two businesses

Owners of a local business in Burlington are in shock after a fire caused one million dollars in damage.

A used car dealership and a service garage on Appleby Line were destroyed, as well as several customer cars that were in for repairs.

Fire ripped through a building on Appleby line at Harvester road last night. Smoke billowing from the roof, two businesses destroyed.

Good Cars Only Used Car Dealership and Appleby Car Service Garage share the building. The dealership owner, Brian Velenosi watched helplessly all night, as his business went up in smoke.

Besides the structure, more than 6 cars were also damage. Velenosi says the dealership brings the most expensive cars into the building every night and even some customer cars that were at the shop are totalled.

Customers came in to pick up their car this morning, they didn’t know about the fire.

After being told that several customer cars were damaged, they still managed to keep a positive attitude.

Burlington Fire says the cause of the blaze is still unknown adding that it does not appear to be suspicious.

Because the damage is so extensive, the Fire Marshall has been called into investigate.