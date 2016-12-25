Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Burlington car dealer brightens holidays with annual Christmas Eve car giveaway

Category: Halton, News
A true Christmas miracle was made on Christmas Eve thanks to a Burlington car dealership.

J.P. Motors kept their car giveaway tradition going for its seventh straight year. This time a single mother with two young sons was the recipient of the kind act.

Nominated by her sister and at least ten other people, 34-year-old Alisha Hosein became the new owner of a black Dodge Caravan filled with donated food and goods.

Within the nomination form, Hosein’s sister Nadia Jailall included that Hosein would be the best candidate for the gift because it would help the single mom give her boys a memorable and wonderful childhood.


