Burgoyne Bridge audit

Niagara Police board chair Bob Gale says the results of a forensic audit into the Burgoyne bridge are damning. The cost of the bridge has nearly doubled and it may soon be investigated by the OPP and RCMP.

Lack of documentation, hiring practices and conflict of interest with employees were among the issues that triggered a probe into the Burgoygne bridge. The forensic audit, which has not been made public yet was requested by council last spring after receiving an anonymous tip.

“There are a lot of people who are going to be embarrassed by this report. Past politicians, entitlement, businesses, staff.” Bob Gale, Niagara police board.

The bridge, which runs over the 406 and Twelve Mile Creek connects downtown St.Catharines to the city’s west end. The original budget for this bridge was $54 million, the price tag has nearly doubled. Currently, the project sits at $93 million and there is still some work to be done.

The bridge was slated to be finished in time for the 2015 Pan Am games but construction wasn’t completed until this past December and there is still landscape work to be done.

The audit itself is estimated at half a million dollars. Regional council says it hopes to make the forensic audit available to the public by next month. The police board requested police chief Jeff Mcquire to ask the OPP and RCMP to get involved. It’s not clear if that has taken place.