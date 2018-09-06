;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burberry pledges to end use of fur, burning unsold products

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: animal rights, Burberry, fur

burberry

 

Luxury fashion brand Burberry says it will stop burning unsold goods and will no longer use real fur in its products.

The move comes after heavy criticism from environmental and animal activists.

The practice of destroying unsold products will end effective immediately.

“This commitment builds on the goals that we set last year as part of our five-year responsibility agenda,” the company said in a statement.

“We already reuse, repair, donate or recycle unsaleable products and we will continue to expand these efforts.”

The British designer came under fire this summer after it was revealed it had burned almost $50 million worth of unsold clothing and beauty products.

It’s a practice that’s not uncommon in the fashion industry to prevent goods from being sold cheaply.

Burberry also confirmed it would no longer be using real fur and will phase out existing products containing real fur.

The company said it in recent years, it has limited the use of fur to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.

Going forward those and Angora fur will be banned.

 



LATEST STORIES

Four killed, including gunman, in Cincinnati shooting

Ready fore golf

Supercrawl 2018

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php