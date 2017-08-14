Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bumblebees at an increased risk of extinction, a new study says

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: bumblebees, environmental science professor, extinction, Nigel Raine, university of guelph

2017-05-16-BeesEN

Bumblebee populations are at an increased risk of extinction, according to a new study by a environmental science professor at University of Guelph.

Nigel Raine says bumblebee queens that are exposed to pesticide are 26 per cent less likely to lay eggs to start a colony.

“It was a bigger impact than I was expecting. And our modeling suggests it could have a major impact on population persistence and increases the chances a population could go extinct,” said Raine in an interview with The Canadian Press.

The professor’s findings were published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. The release comes at a time when bumblebee populations are on the decline worldwide, and scientists are trying to understand why.

Bees are crucial to agriculture. Published reports suggest about a third of the crops eaten by humans depend on insect pollination, with bees responsible for about 80 per cent of that figure.


LATEST STORIES

Police investigate daytime shooting in central Hamilton

Two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack

Bumblebees at an increased risk of extinction, a new study says

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php