Bulldogs take win over Niagara IceDogs, 3-1

It was a dog fight at FirstOntario Centre Saturday night as the Hamilton Bulldogs took on the Niagara IceDogs.

Niagara scored first, but the Bulldogs quickly responded, scoring twice to give Hamilton a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes.

The second period was scoreless, then in the third period Will Bitten scored on the power-play, his third point of the night.

According to team stats, the win means the Bulldogs have won two straight and five out of six games since the holiday break.

The Bulldogs are on the road for games in Sarnia on Wednesday and Oshawa on Friday.

They will be back on home ice January 14 to take on the Ottawa 67’s. Game time will be at 3:30 p.m.