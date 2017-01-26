Bulldogs place bid for the 100th Memorial Cup

The Hamilton Bulldogs are one of three teams bidding to host the 100th Memorial Cup next season. Teams from Regina and Oshawa also made their pitches today to a panel of judges in Toronto.

The owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer and team president Steve Staios made their bid for the cup in 2018, it’s a hockey tournament that crowns the best junior team in the country. Andlaeuer says he, “felt very comfortable with our bid, proud to showcase Hamilton and what a great venue we have, the history of hockey in Hamilton.”

Hamilton is up against Oshawa which last hosted the tournament in 1987 and Regina, where the 2001 Memorial Cup took place. The last time Hamilton hosted the Memorial Cup was way back in 1990, when Eric Lindros and the Oshawa Generals beat the Kitchener Rangers.

Gord Kirke, a committee chair says, “for a relatively new team they had a great sense of the historical importance and importance of the 100th Memorial Cup.”

The Bulldogs are only in their second OHL season which the team admits is a negative, but say having an NHL sized rink is certainly a plus and so is location. Some upgrades would need to be made to the First Ontario Centre including changing the scoreboard to HD. The final decision will be made next month.