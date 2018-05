The Hamilton Bulldogs lead their OHL final series against the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, 2 games to 1.

They beat the Greyhounds 6-5 last night before a crowd of more than 7300 people. It was the first OHL championship game in Hamilton since 1978. Brandon Saigeon scored twice for the Bulldogs. Game four of the series is Wednesday at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre.