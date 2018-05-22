Bulldogs defeat Swift Current Broncos

;
The Hamilton Bulldogs redeemed themselves last night, after losing their first game at the Memorial Cup, with a win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Marian Studenic scored with two minutes to go to take the Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory. Mackenzie Entwistle scored the other goal. Hamilton out shot Swift Current 56-to-22 in the win and now improve to 1-and-1 in the tournament.

The Bulldogs are now guaranteed at least an appearance in the tie breaker game and still have a chance at 1st place overall that would give them a bye into Sunday’s final.

Hamilton play tonight against the GMJHL champion Acadie-Bathurst Titan, who are 2-and-0 at the Memorial Cup. Game time is 10 pm.



