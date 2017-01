It was a great weekend for the Hamilton Bulldogs as they reeled off a couple wins on home ice, starting Friday at home against the Barrie Colts when Matthew Strome scored a hat trick, as the Bulldogs beat the Colts 4-2. Then they followed that up with a shutout win over Kingston, who they were tied with in the standings.

This morning Tim sat down with the leading point getter for the Bulldogs, Matthew Strome, along with head coach John Gruden.