Brock University Street Party

Thorold residents are taking to social media to voice their frustrations over Brock University’s homecoming celebrations off-campus.

Sam Middleton posted this video on Facebook and says almost 500 students were partying on their street and that it was quote “a disgusting mess”.

Middleton calls the subdivision “a frat street in suburbia” and is calling on the city of Thorold to introduce new rental bylaws to limit students. She says she was sold a home by a builder who described the properties as single family homes, not student housing.

Middleton also told CHCH that students started throwing beer bottles on the street.

Police say they received only two noise complaints last night around midnight. They broke up the party and two bylaw tickets were issued.

Brock University issued a statement saying quote:

The University regrets the negative impact that this party had in the neighbourhood and does not condone the disruptive actions of any Brock University students who took part.

We work closely with our community partners, including the city of Thorold and the Niagara Regional Police service and, in fact, had paid to have dedicated special duty NRPS officers available this weekend to help address off-campus issues.

We will continue to play an active role in discussions with our community partners regarding ways to ensure a positive neighbourhood experience for all.

University officials have received little information about this incident and are still trying to establish the full details.

The school also adds that they will be out in the community to talk to neighbours. They will also meet with police on Monday to discuss the situation last night. Brock University says they have been to student rental properties to educate their students on being good neighbours.