Brock University releases statement after messy St. Patrick's Day street party

Brock University said it’s disappointed with the actions of some of its students following a St. Patrick’s Day street party.

Police said over 3,500 students showed up and some of them threw beer containers and snowballs at responding officers.

Extensive damage was done to a number of rental properties following the large gathering on Jacobson Avenue near the Pen Centre in St. Catharines. A group of students and staff worked together on Saturday to clean up the mess left behind as a result of the party the night before.

According to Niagara Police the incident resulted in a number of complaints for noise, drunkenness and littering.

A statement from the school’s interim president said, “these deplorable actions do not reflect Brock University’s culture or values and this group.”

A police investigation is ongoing.

 


