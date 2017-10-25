Brock student stabbed during altercation in Thorold

A man is in hospital and a woman is facing criminal charges after a stabbing in Thorold.

Around 7:30 p.m on Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Tuliptree Rd. and Winterberry Blvd.

“When officers arrived, we did find one man in his 20s with some serious wounds. He was taken to hospital initially in town for assessment, and then taken out of town to another hospital for treatment, where he remains with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” said Niagara police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin.

A post on the Facebook page ‘Thorold – A City Being Destroyed By Students’ says residents in the area could hear terrorizing screams and felt unsafe.

One resident told CHCH News that he saw a man on the ground his friends were trying to help him.

Police say another man also suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a domestic disturbance so the name of the accused will not be released in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim.

Any witnesses are asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 4233.

Back in September, roughly 500 students took over Winterberry Blvd. for a massive homecoming party.

RELATED STORIES

Brock University Street Party

Brock party aftermath