Brock party aftermath

Brock University met with the mayor of Thorold and the Niagara Regional Police after students threw a massive homecoming party that got out of control. It was filmed by a homeowner and posted on social media.

About 400 Brock students were partying on a Thorold street Friday night. Around 11 o’clock police showed up to shut it down.

“We didn’t have any fights or disturbances. We did issue six offence notices, two alcohol related, two for noise, and two for loitering.”

Residents told us they’re sick of the noise, the garbage laying around saying landlords and property managers are neglecting these student rentals, and it’s not the first time this has happened. Last St. Patricks day a number of student homes near the Pen Centre were damaged after a street party.

Representatives from Brock University and the Niagara Regional Police say they’ll be out in the neighbourhood over the next few days knocking on door educating students about being responsible neighbours.

In a statement, Brock’s President says the university has made efforts to educate students on the importance of being good citizens but…” will also consider other options it may have to influence behaviour in off-campus settings, including reviewing the student code of conduct”.

The University pays for extra policing in neighbourhoods during the first month of the fall term. Police say there were 2 extra noise patrol officers out that night and they plan to add extra weekend patrols during the rest of September.

The city of Thorold says it will now be taking a zero-tolerance approach in strictly enforcing their bylaws.