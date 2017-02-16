Britax recalls 700,000 strollers

Britax is recalling some 700,000 strollers in Canada, Mexico and the U.S over concerns the car seat may fall off.

The recall includes all Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers that have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame.

Roughly 36,000 of the affected strollers were sold in Canada between May 1, 2011 and February 15, 2016.

Health Canada says a damaged receiver mount may cause a car seat to fall unexpectedly when using the stroller as a travel system.

Britax has received 118 incident reports from Canadian consumers with one child getting a bump to the head.

In the United States, there have been 1,219 incidents reported including 25 accidents that resulted in injuries, including scratches, bruises, cuts, and bumps to the head.

The company says the recall does not affect the safety performance of the stroller or car seat when they are used independently from one another.

Health Canada says remedy kits can be requested by contacting Britax Customer Service.

