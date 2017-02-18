‘The Delta Bright Spot’ final days

Since 1932, The Delta Bright Spot on Main street east has been serving up home-cooked meals to Hamiltonians. Its been in the Pentilchuk family for 56-years but now it’s being leased to another restaurant owner, who has big plans and high hopes.

When William Pentilchuk was 23 years old in 1961 he took a leap of faith and purchased the restaurant with his brother. They decided to keep the same name, as the business was well known since its opening in 1932. He passed on the Bright Spot to his son Trevor in 2015 but finding it difficult to manage the restaurant, his family and other work, Trevor has decided to lease out the building to another restaurant owner.

“I wanted someone who wasn’t going to change it too much. So cosmetically its going to stay virtually the same except for a few little changes here and there.”

Soon the Bright Spot will be called Breezy Corners and new tenant Claudia Draper says $75 000 worth of renovations are currently taking place, mostly to the kitchen.

“This was a family run business and its kind of keeping in that theme and we are going to do all food from scratch just like they did.”

Breezy Corners opens for business next month.