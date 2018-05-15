Bright Run is a non-competitive family friendly run which is taking place this September. Funds raised go towards local breast cancer research conducted at the Juravinski Centre. Our next guest Georgina Mitropoulos is a breast cancer survivor. She is also a chef and co-owner of Quatrefoil Restaurant and Brux House. As part of her fundraising efforts, she has organized a Bright Run Tea for Two, along with Crystal Asher, who will be contributing to the event.