Category: Community & Charity
Tags: beer, breast cancer, bright run, Bright Run Tea for Two, Brux House, cider, Crystal Asher, fundraiser, Georgina Mitropoulos, lesley stewart, Quatrefoil Restaurant, race, sweets, tea, wine


Bright Run is a non-competitive family friendly run which is taking place this September.  Funds raised go towards local breast cancer research conducted at the Juravinski Centre.  Our next guest Georgina Mitropoulos is a breast cancer survivor.  She is also a chef and co-owner of Quatrefoil Restaurant and Brux House.  As part of her fundraising efforts, she has organized a Bright Run Tea for Two, along with Crystal Asher, who will be contributing to the event.



