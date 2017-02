Joining regulars Terrence Toliver and Luke Tasker is 27 year old Brian Tyms who inked a two year contract to stay right here in Steeltown.

The slick pass catcher out of Florida A&M signed on with the Tiger-Cats in late October and was Hamilton’s leading receiver in their Eastern semi-final loss to the Eskimos hauling in eight receptions for 114 yards.

Bubba O’Neil talked to Tyms about why he chose to stay with the Cats.