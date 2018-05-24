Brian Matthews sentenced to eight years for the death of Kody Smart

Brian Matthews has been sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter in the death of his 13-month-old grandson Kody Smart.

Matthews was caring for Kody in 2015 when he claimed the family dog knocked the boy over. Kody died in hospital two days later of severe brain and eye hemorrhaging. The judge called the grandfather’s story “unbelievable” and, based on medical evidence, ruled Matthews beat the toddler, and convicted him of manslaughter.

Matthews was also convicted of child abuse in 1995. The victim then was Kodys father, Brett Smart, who was six months old at the time.