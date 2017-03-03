“Brewfing” Crackdown

College and university students are going from ‘raising the roof’ at parties to actually partying on the roof. ‘Brewfing’ has always been around but some local councillors in university towns are looking to stop it before someone gets seriously hurt.

Brewfing is where you drink a brew on the roof. It’s been a normal escalation at parties on university campuses for years and it seems to have finally caught on at Brock and professor and councillor Joe Kushner wants it to be illegal.

Last month, London Ontario’s council discussed adding brewfing to it’s nuisance by-law which could slap extreme partiers with a $750 fine. While Hamilton councillors say they haven’t heard any complaints about roof partiers at McMaster or Mohawk, it does happen.

The most infamous brewfing incident was two years ago at a St. Patrick’s day party in California where you could say, they brought the house down. Four people were sent to hospital including a girl who’s thigh was impaled by a piece of wood.

While Kushner is concerned for student safety, he’s also looking out for the home owners who rent out their space to students.

“Usually lawyers suggest suing the people with the deepest pockets and would be the landlord or even the city.”

Kushner is expected to bring his plan before council on Monday.