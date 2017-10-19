Breathe is the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, better known as the man behind some of film’s most amazing motion captured characters (Gollum in Lord of the Rings, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Tom Holland, Hugh Bonneville, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Ed Speleers.

After a fairytale-like courtship, Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together — raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. Written by two time Academy Award nominated writer William Nicholson, and shot by three-time Academy Award winner Robert Richardson, Breathe is a heartwarming celebration of love and human possibility.

“Breathe touched me and made me ask so many questions,” says Serkis. “These two young people fall in love and go in search of adventure. But it becomes a greater and very different adventure than they imagined, one that takes place in their own backyard, if you like.”

Breathe is rated PG.