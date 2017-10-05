Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Breast milk shortage

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: babies, breast milk, mcmaster, milk bank

An important health service you might not know about is running low. Ontario’s human milk bank is calling for more breast milk donations.

The Rogers Hixon human milk bank at Mount Sinai hospital in Toronto is calling on women who produce more breast milk than their baby needs to donate the surplus. It’s needed doctors say because many mothers of premature babies often have problems producing their own breast milk and it’s breast milk they need the most.

“We know that it reduces the rate of infections for babies, it reduces the mortality or death rates in this population.” Esther Rai, Neonatologist.

Neo natal doctors at McMaster Children’s Hospital say they rely heavily on the human milk bank to help babies who are struggling.

The human milk bank only accepts milk from eligible donors who meet certain critieria.

For more information on how to donate visit: milkbankontario.ca


LATEST STORIES

Breast milk shortage

Botched burial

Leafs season begins

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php