Breast milk shortage

An important health service you might not know about is running low. Ontario’s human milk bank is calling for more breast milk donations.

The Rogers Hixon human milk bank at Mount Sinai hospital in Toronto is calling on women who produce more breast milk than their baby needs to donate the surplus. It’s needed doctors say because many mothers of premature babies often have problems producing their own breast milk and it’s breast milk they need the most.

“We know that it reduces the rate of infections for babies, it reduces the mortality or death rates in this population.” Esther Rai, Neonatologist.

Neo natal doctors at McMaster Children’s Hospital say they rely heavily on the human milk bank to help babies who are struggling.

The human milk bank only accepts milk from eligible donors who meet certain critieria.

For more information on how to donate visit: milkbankontario.ca