Hamilton man sought by police for multiple break-ins

Hamilton police are looking for a 39-year-old man after a series of home break-ins.

Robert Watters, of Hamilton, is wanted on multiple charges including fraud, identity theft and break and enter.

Police say the break-ins happened between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8 in the Glanbrook and Flamborough area.

Waters is described a six-foot-eight, 210 lbs, with a thin build and a receding hairline. He is known to ride a bicycle and frequent Hamilton’s east end.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked by police to contact Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte by calling 905-546-3851.