Breaded chicken products recalled due to possible Salmonella

Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Janes brand frozen uncooked breaded chicken products over concerns of a possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the uncooked chicken includes Pub Style Chicken Burgers with product code 2018 MA 12 and Pub Style Snacks Popcorn Chicken with product code 2018 MA 15.

Both recalled items are sold nationally in 800 gram packages. The agency says the recalled packages should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

The recall was triggered during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak across the country. Currently, there are 18 cases of Salmonella Enteriditis illness in six provinces including 10 cases in Ontario.

Since 2015, this is the third national outbreak investigation that has led to the recall of frozen breaded chicken products.