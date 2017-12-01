Brantford woman assaulted by thief during robbery

Brantford police are investigating after a woman was assaulted when she confronted a man who was breaking into her back shed.

Officers were called to a home on Cayuga St. shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman told police she had found someone breaking into the rear shed at her home. The woman confronted the man and was assaulted.

“The suspect had taken two bikes from the shed and when discovered by the homeowner, began to hit her with them,” said Brantford police in a news release.

A second woman who lives at the home heard the commotion and went to help. The man fled the area with the stolen bikes.

Community Patrol Officers found the suspect with the stolen property a short distance away.

A 21-year-old-Brantford male is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing.