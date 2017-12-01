Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford woman assaulted by thief during robbery

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford, hamilton, police, robbery, theft

brantford_police-1024x576

Brantford police are investigating after a woman was assaulted when she confronted a man who was breaking into her back shed.

Officers were called to a home on Cayuga St. shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman told police she had found someone breaking into the rear shed at her home. The woman confronted the man and was assaulted.

“The suspect had taken two bikes from the shed and when discovered by the homeowner, began to hit her with them,” said Brantford police in a news release.

A second woman who lives at the home heard the commotion and went to help. The man fled the area with the stolen bikes.

Community Patrol Officers found the suspect with the stolen property a short distance away.

A 21-year-old-Brantford male is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He was held for a bail hearing.


LATEST STORIES

Cocaine press, cash and $90K worth of drugs seized in Hamilton

Toys for all the girls & boys

CHCH Music Friday: Liberty Silver

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php