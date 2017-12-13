Brantford teen arrested after threats posted on social media

A teenage boy has been arrested after a disturbing message was posted on social media which included threats towards students at a Brantford school.

The post suggested that an incident would take place in January and made reference to North Park Collegiate.

Police say violent threats were also made towards several people in the post.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday around 10:40 a.m. at North Park Collegiate.

“Students and staff have observed a heavier police presence at North Park Collegiate School today while High School Resource Officers and Detectives from Major Crime Unit continued their investigation and spoke with students who are involved with the incident and/or have information about the social media post,” said police in a news release.

The Brantford Police Service is reminding residents that it does not take these sorts of communications which include threatening content as juvenile type pranks.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt Gary Swift of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2274.