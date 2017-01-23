Brantford store owner fights off thief with a stick

(Photo Courtesy Google Images)

Brantford police are looking for one suspect after an armed man robbed a local variety store.

Police say a man with a knife entered Waterloo Variety on Pearl St. in Brantford around 8:20 p.m. last night and demanded cash from the store clerk.

As the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect became distracted and the store owner grabbed a stick and began hitting the man.

The suspect grabbed cash from the register and fled the store. He is described as male, 6’2″, and was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a logo or wording on the front left side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Swift at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.

The Brantford Police Service has offered these tips for store owners to help prevent a robbery.