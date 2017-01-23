Brantford store owner fights off thief with a stick
Brantford police are looking for one suspect after an armed man robbed a local variety store.
Police say a man with a knife entered Waterloo Variety on Pearl St. in Brantford around 8:20 p.m. last night and demanded cash from the store clerk.
As the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect became distracted and the store owner grabbed a stick and began hitting the man.
The suspect grabbed cash from the register and fled the store. He is described as male, 6’2″, and was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a logo or wording on the front left side.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Swift at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.
The Brantford Police Service has offered these tips for store owners to help prevent a robbery.
- Stay alert and know who is in your business and where they are. Watch for customers who hang around the store without buying anything. Be aware of suspicious activity outside of your store. If in doubt call police!
- Make it a habit of greeting customers when they enter your business, ask them if you can assist them. A potential robber does not want attention drawn to them.
- Keep your store well-lit inside and out, and windows unobstructed.
- Keep small amounts of cash in the till. Avoid receiving large bills from customers, making it a point to say you don’t keep large amounts of cash on hand.
- Install a panic or robbery alarm, and if your store is equipped with video surveillance ensure that at each start of the day the video equipment is operating properly.
- If you are being robbed, do not panic, take deep breaths. Your personal safety is much more important than any merchandise or money.
- Listen closely to what the robber is saying do not resist, do not make any sudden moves, and do not follow the robber out of the store. Call 911 immediately.
