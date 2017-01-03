Brantford senior robbed during home invasion

Brantford police are investigating after a man forced his way into a senior’s home and demanded the victim hand over money and drugs.

An 84-year-old man was inside his home in the 200 block of Darling St. in Brantford around 11 a.m. on Monday when an unknown male forced his was inside.

The suspect hit the man, stole some cash and a small amount of prescription drugs.

The elderly victim, who police believe was targeted, suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties, 5’9”, slim build, wearing a navy blue balaclava, leather gloves, tight blue jacket, and jogging pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or through Crime Stoppers.