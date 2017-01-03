Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brantford senior robbed during home invasion

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford police, home invasion

brantford_police-1024x576

Brantford police are investigating after a man forced his way into a senior’s home and demanded the victim hand over money and drugs.

An 84-year-old man was inside his home in the 200 block of Darling St. in Brantford around 11 a.m. on Monday when an unknown male forced his was inside.

The suspect hit the man, stole some cash and a small amount of prescription drugs.

The elderly victim, who police believe was targeted, suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties, 5’9”, slim build, wearing a navy blue balaclava, leather gloves, tight blue jacket, and jogging pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or through Crime Stoppers.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php