Brantford to remain in a state of emergency

The mayor of Brantford says, while the waters of the Grand River have dropped significantly, it continues to be a dangerous situation there.

The city is still under a state of emergency and will be until the municipality meets with the province on Monday to discuss relief funds.

The rushing waters of the Grand River spilled over retaining walls, flooding over 30 homes, and left a mess for residents and the city to deal with.

On Thursday afternoon, the water behind the Brantford Casino was nearly touching this pedestrian bridge. Today, it has gone down significantly, but the danger is not over.

The city will remain in a state of emergency until Monday, when mayor Chris Friel says he will be asking the province for relief funds for clean up, bridge evaluations, but most importantly, for the homeowners, some of whom do not have flood coverage.

Friel says its too early to estimate a dollar figure worth of damage, but the clean up will be extensive.

Some areas along the Grand River remain closed as enormous blocks of ice and even trees are still obstructing sidewalks and roads.

Some residents who came down to look at the Grand River say the flood has been an eye opener.

The mayor says 95% of homes have had their power restored, only the ones that were hit the hardest are still without utilities.